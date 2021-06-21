Two wanted for money laundering, identity fraud at SunTrust Bank locations

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two men wanted in connection to a Money Laundering and Identity Fraud case.

According to a Sheriff’s Office news release, the incident happened on April 2nd at the SunTrust Bank located at 125 South Houston Lake Road in Warner Robins. Investigators received information that someone impersonated a bank client using a fake Georgia Driver’s License. And they withdrew cash and wrote a certified check from a victims account.

Investigators say, the check was then cashed by a second person at the SunTrust Bank located at 5928 Zebulon Road in Macon. This individual also used a fake Georgia Driver’s License to complete the fraudulent transaction.

The first wanted person is described as an elderly man with gray hair, wearing a dark checkered coat, glasses, and a white face mask. The second person is described as a heavy-set male, wearing a face mask, dark baseball cap, and a white button-down dress shirt.

Anyone with information about this incident, or can identify these individuals, is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.