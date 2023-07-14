Two teens shot at party on Briarcliff Road

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Thursday night a shooting in the 100 block of Briarcliff Road left 2 teens injured.

According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department, officers responded to an incident around 10:23 p.m. in which shots were fired in the roadway in the 100 block of Briarcliff Road. Investigation has revealed that there was an apparent party in that block at the time, in which the suspects behind the shooting engaged in a verbal dispute with the group and then opened fire on the group of juveniles before fleeing in a vehicle.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a light colored import Sedan.

While officers were dispatched to the location on Briarcliff Road, a call came in from the Houston Medical Center concerning 2 walk in patients that had been shot. These two victims were a 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male. They were taken to the medical center with non-life threatening–but serious– injuries. Both are in stable condition.

If you have any information on the incident or the suspects, call the Warner Robins Police Department at 478-302-5380, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers.