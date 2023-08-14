Two teens in critical condition after deputy chase in stolen vehicle

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A vehicle chase with deputies left 2 teens in critical condition early Monday.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began just after 1 a.m. where patrol deputies and K-9 units responded to the area of Womack Street and Emery Highway. It was here that deputies witnessed 2 male suspects getting into a stolen vehicle at the Exxon Gas Station on Emery Highway.

When deputies tried to make contact with the vehicle it sped off down Coliseum Drive towards downtown. The deputies continued chasing the suspects as they sped towards Broadway, where they attempted to hit the deputy’s vehicle several times with their vehicle.

Deputies conducted an immobilization technique on the suspect’s vehicle, which then lost control, hit the curb, flipped over into a power pole, fire hydrant, and then a fence that was on the shoulder of the road.

The driver, which was identified as a 16-year-old boy, is in stable but critical condition. The passenger– a 15-year-old is listed in critical condition,

The Georgia State Patrol is working the vehicle wreck.