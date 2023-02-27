Two teens arrested in connection to recent shootings, theft

Photo Credit to Bibb County Sheriff's Office (Goolsby - On Left ; King - On Right)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two teens have been arrested and charged with theft, criminal street gang activity, murder, and more.

In a Facebook post from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, its reported that deputies arrested the two after spotting a stolen white van on Putnam Street used in an earlier drive-by shooting, on Church Hill Street.

The post says Deputies initiated a traffic stop, to which the vehicle sped away, then slowed down enough for a male wearing a ski mask to jump from the van and run away on foot. The vehicle came to a stop on Capitol Avenue where the driver was arrested.

While searching for the suspect that fled on foot, deputies noticed another vehicle driving at high speeds– after stopping that vehicle, deputies recognized a person in the car who was wanted on an active warrant, and was also connected to recent shootings. Deputies also recovered a handgun and magazine during the arrest.

One of the teenagers was identified as — 18-year-old Antonio King , he faces a charge of Aggravated Assault, and the Street Gang Terrorism Act. He is also charged with one count of Murder related to a 2021 incident.

The other teen was identified as 17-year-old Darius Goolsby, and is charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Criminal Street Gang Activity, Driving Without a Valid License, and Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer for a Felony Offense.

