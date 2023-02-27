Two shot in car on Churchill St.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Aggravated Assault incident that happened in the 2900 block of Churchill Street, just before 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

It was reported a 26-year-old male and 29-year-old male were sitting in a vehicle in front of a residence when a white van pulled up to the vehicle and started shooting. Both males were struck. The victims were transported to Atrium Health and are listed in stable condition at this time. No one else was injured in the incident.

There is no further information on the suspect. The shooting remains under investigation.