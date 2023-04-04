Two men injured in drive-by shooting in Houston County

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two men were injured on Sunday in an apparent drive-by shooting.

When deputies arrived at 70 block of Red Fox Run, they found 22-year-old Jose Rivera and 20-year-old Alejandro Rostro had been shot.

Both were taken to a local hospital and are expected to recover.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Cpl. John Mark Kamens with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 478-542-2085 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.