Two men found dead

Cold weather likely to blame

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two men are dead after being exposed to the cold over the weekend. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC 43 year old John Ragin was found in a parking deck behind Truist bank Saturday afternoon around 3:45. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The second man identified as 48 year old James Leon Birch was found by a tool shed in the 3900 block of PioNono Circle.

Both bodies will be sent to the GBI crime lab for autopsies to determine the causes of death.