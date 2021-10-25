Two local school leaders named GA Superintendent of the Year finalists

The 2022 Georgia Superintendent of the Year winner will be named in December

GEORGIA (41NBC/WMGT) – Two Middle Georgia School superintendents are up for the Georgia Superintendent of the Year honor. The Georgia School Superintendents Association (GSSA) named both Baldwin County Superintendent Dr. Noris Price and Bleckley County Superintendent Dr. Steve Smith as 2022 finalists.

According to GSSA, each finalist is selected for their leadership abilities and their skill set in working with their boards, staff, parents and local communities.

“I am honored to be selected as a finalist for Georgia Superintendent of the Year,” said Dr. Noris Price. “We are making progress as a school district and working hard to provide all of our students with a premium education that will prepare them for a bright future. I am thankful to have an exemplary school board, dedicated employees, great students, and supportive parents and community members.”

The 2022 Georgia Superintendent of the Year winner will be named in December at the Georgia School Boards Association/GSSA Winter Conference in Atlanta. The Georgia Superintendent of the Year will then compete for the National Superintendent of the Year, which will be announced in February 2022

The other two finalists are Dr. Jason Branch from Oconee County Schools and Mr. Wes Taylor from Lowndes County Schools.