Two dead after crash in Wheeler County, GBI Lab works to identify the bodies

MGN

ALAMO, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Two people are dead after a fiery crash in Wheeler County.

The Wheeler County Coroner says that they’re still waiting to make a positive ID on the victims involved.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened around noon Friday, February 18th, on Georgia Highway 31. The GSP says that of the 2 vehicles involved, a red Pontiac crossed the center line and hit a Volvo, which led to both vehicles catching on fire. The two people inside of the Pontiac died, according to the Coroner.

DNA samples were sent to the GBI Crime Lab in an effort to identify the victims.