Two dead after Macon apartment fire

Chace Ambrose,

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An early morning fire claimed the life of a mother and daughter Friday. Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley says the fire was reported at the Element Apartments at 3896 Riverside Drive sometime after midnight.

According to Miley, 17-year-old Shaterrika Booze didn’t escape the apartment, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire remains under investigation.
