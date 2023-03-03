Two dead after Macon apartment fire
An early morning fire claimed the life of a mother and daughter Friday. Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley says the fire was reported at the Element Apartments at 3896 Riverside Drive sometime after midnight.
According to Miley, 17-year-old Shaterrika Booze didn’t escape the apartment, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Miley says her mother, 50-year-old Vallera Booze, was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, where she later died.
The fire remains under investigation.