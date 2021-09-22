Two crashes, involving 13 vehicles backing up I-75 in Monroe County

Both crashes are on I-75 in the southbound lanes at mile markers 179 and 180

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is working two separate crashes involving more than a dozen vehicles.

Both crashes are on I-75 in the southbound lanes at mile markers 179 and 180. The accident at mm 180 has two 18-wheelers and one passenger vehicle involved. The accident at mm 179 has one 18-wheeler and nine passenger vehicles involved.

Currently, all lanes are blocked at both crash locations. Drivers should avoid the area and take a different route.