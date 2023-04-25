Two Bibb County School District students named Gates Scholars

Two Bibb County School District high school seniors have been named Gates Scholars, making them two of only 750 students nationwide to receive the honor. Howard High School’s Nyah Clifton and Southwest High School’s Tatiana Traore were recognized for their outstanding academic achievement and leadership qualities. (Photo: Bibb County Schools)

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Two Bibb County School District high school seniors have been named Gates Scholars, making them two of only 750 students nationwide to receive the honor.

Howard High School’s Nyah Clifton and Southwest High School’s Tatiana Traore were recognized for their outstanding academic achievement and leadership qualities. The Gates Scholarship, an initiative of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, covers the full cost of college attendance that is not covered by other financial aid and the expected family contribution based on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

Clifton, who is also Howard’s salutatorian, has excelled in a variety of activities during her high school career, including serving as vice president of community service for the school’s chapter of Future Business Leaders of America and creative director for Howard’s newspaper, “The Husky Howler.” She has also received several awards, including the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Youth Citizenship Award and the College Board’s AP Scholar Award. Clifton plans to major in Film and Television at Savannah College of Art and Design in the fall.

Traore, Southwest’s valedictorian for the Class of 2023, has served as captain for the school’s Mock Trial team and president of Skills USA, DECA, and the cheerleading team, among other student organizations. She has also earned her Law Technician Certification and poll worker certification through dual enrollment in Central Georgia Technical College as part of Southwest’s Law Academy Program. Traore was nominated for the Golden Eagle Award for CTAE and recognized as Southwest’s CTAE Student of the Year. In the fall, she plans to attend Howard University and major in political science.

Both Clifton and Traore were recognized for their outstanding leadership qualities and academic achievements. The Gates Scholarship aims to support outstanding minority high school seniors in their pursuit of higher education.