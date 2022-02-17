Two arrested in Twiggs County drug bust

Tamara Rogers

Kelly Cleary

TWIGGS COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Two people are behind bars after a drug bust in Twiggs County. According to a press release, on Friday February 11th, Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Investigators served a search warrant on Knight Road.

A large amount of Methamphetamine, Heroin, marijuana, pain patches, and fentanyl was located inside the residence. Mr. Kelly Cleary, and Tamara Rogers were arrested and charged with possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute, Possession of heroin and fentanyl with intent to distribute, and Possession of pain patches, and drug related objects.

Cleary and Rogers are currently being held in the Twiggs County Jail without bond.