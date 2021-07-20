Twitter timeout for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene COVID tweets

ATLANTA (AP) — Twitter is giving Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene a 12-hour timeout, saying some of her tweets violated its policy against coronavirus misinformation.

Twitter suspended the Republican from Georgia on Monday after President Joe Biden urged tech companies to take stronger action against bogus claims he said are “killing people.” Twitter says it has removed thousands of tweets and challenged millions of accounts worldwide.

Greene tweeted that the virus isn’t dangerous for people under 65. Twitter labeled that “misleading.” CDC data show people under 65 account for nearly 250,000 of the U.S. deaths involving COVID-19. Greene isn’t taking more phone messages at her offices.