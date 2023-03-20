Twiggs to vote on Public Schools ESPLOST

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Tuesday, Twiggs County voters will be voting on an ESPLOST that– if passed– will continue to support Twiggs County students.

According to a news release from Twiggs County, an ESPLOST vote will be held Tuesday, March 21st, to vote on the continuation of the 1 cent ESPLOST that provides resources for Twiggs students– including: Technology, textbooks, furniture, backup power systems, vehicles, renovations and repairs for facilities, and more.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m, and takes place at the Courthouse at 425 Railroad Street North, Room 123, in Jeffersonville.