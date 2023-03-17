Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office launches “Operation Wrong Exit” to ensure highway safety

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office is implementing “Operation Wrong Exit” this weekend to ensure the safety of drivers and pedestrians on the highways. According to the sheriff, this operation has led to the arrest and citation of more than 100 people in past years for crimes related to drugs, stolen vehicles, weapons and DUIs.

This year, the sheriff’s office is primarily targeting drivers under the influence of drugs and alcohol in order to save lives over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday weekend.

Sheriff Darren Mitchum expressed his views on the importance of the operation in keeping highways and communities safe.

“If we save one life, it’s all been worth it,” he said. “That’s what it’s good for: to save lives and keep our highways and our community as safe as we can.”

Mitchum urges all drivers and pedestrians to take necessary precautions and to stay safe this holiday weekend.