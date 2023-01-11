Twiggs County Sheriff’s Department receives over $50,000 in traffic safety grant

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant award of $51,320.80 to help keep roads safer in Twiggs County.

According to a release from TCSO, the grant comes from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, and is a High Visibility Enforcement grant. This funding comes to help reduce crashes, injuries, and fatalities across Georgia.

The funding will help law enforcement to target traffic safety issues in order to reduce traffic deaths. Allen Poole, the Director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, says, “We ask everyone to join the mission of saving lives on our roads by driving the speed limit, wearing your seat belt, staying off the phone when driving, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

Sheriff Darren Mitchum with TCSO says that the they are honored to accept the grant and proud to partner with GOHS to educate and enforce traffic safety and laws to, “slow down speeders, ensure everyone is buckled up/phone down, and remove impaired drivers from the roadways.”