Tutoring centers see increase ahead of return to school

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — School might be out for summer, but the new school year begins in just two weeks.

Achieve Academy is an alternative school in Warner Robins that offers tutoring services. Director Tara Pvel says she’s had more parents calling asking about tutoring this summer thank in years’ past.

“Parents are reaching out they’re looking for help, they’re asking a lot of questions,” Pvel said. “They’re trying to see how they can quickly get their child where they’ll be more comfortable in the classroom.”

If you’re worried your child fell behind during the pandemic, centers like Achieve Academy say getting your student enrolled in tutoring can help them in the long run.

“I think all students can benefit from the one-to-one that tutoring can give,” Pvel said.

According to Pvel, students she works with lack confidence. She says it seems like they’re nervous about what they do and don’t know. With a short period of time left before school begins, it’s not too late to find your child a tutor.

“I would say still reach out to find someone that can help them for the rest of the summer, and also why not start getting after school help?” said Pvel.

Dr. Cleveland Johnson, the Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning for the Bibb County School District, says the district is concerned about unfinished learning from last year due to the pandemic. The district offered several programs during the summer for students to continue learning. He says there will be more diagnostic assessments to begin the school year to see where students are.

“We really want to find out where students are so we can move them forward as quickly as possible,” Dr. Johnson said. “And so that’s where we get into that accelerated piece. So we have to be very intentional with our time with our students so they are able to grow as rapidly as possible.”

To sign your child up for tutoring, you can reach out to Achieve Academy or any other local tutoring service. Also, Bibb County Schools says many of its schools will have extended learning options available this year. You can reach out to your child’s school for more information.