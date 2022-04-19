Tuesday to bring a “cool snap” to Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures will feel like early spring Tuesday afternoon thanks to Monday’s cold front.

Today

It was a clear, cool, and breezy morning around Middle Georgia. Most of the region woke up to temperatures in the low to mid 40s with wind chills in the lower 40s. Throughout the day today, our skies will remain clear. The wind will come in at about 6-11 mph from the north-northwest, however gusts could reach upwards of 20 mph. That wind will likely keep our real feel temperatures below the 70 degree mark across the region. Most spots in Middle Georgia will see highs in the upper 60s, however a couple of lower 70s are likely as well.

The skies will remain clear overnight as the wind shifts from the north northwest towards the northeast. The speed will reduce to about 5 mph, however it will still add a slight chill to the air. Forecast lows for the region are in the upper 30s and lower 40s, however wind chills are forecast to be in the mid to upper 30s tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow

Following an unseasonably cold morning temperatures will return to what they should be this time of year. The mid to upper 70s will be back for our highs around the region tomorrow. Cloud cover will also begin to return during the late afternoon hours. The wind will shift towards the southeast early, coming in at 7-12 mph with gusts upwards of 20 mph during the afternoon.

The added cloud cover will stick around overnight as the southeast winds continue to blow at about 6-12 mph. Given the added moisture and insulation from the clouds and southeasterly winds, low temperatures will make a big jump from Wednesday morning, jumping from the upper 30s into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Thursday and Beyond

Thursday morning will be cloudy and mild ahead of a warm and sunny afternoon. Highs are likely to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s while low temperatures rolling into Friday will be in the low to mid 50s. Winds are expected to blow from the east-southeast at 5-10 mph.

Friday will bring clear skies and highs in the low to mid 80s. The winds are currently forecast to come in from the east at 5-10 mph. Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday will see mostly sunny skies as a handful of clouds fill the afternoon skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows in the upper 50s.

