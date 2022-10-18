Tuesday brings a big chill and high fire danger to Georgia



It was a lovely day for most of us in Middle Georgia with just a few isolated showers associated with a cold front.

This cold front will be the strongest of the season so far, with cold air pushing in overnight.

By Tuesday morning, temps will fall into the 40s with gusty winds and clear skies.

Tuesday will be our coolest day of the week with highs warming only into the upper 50s/low 60s.



Not only will it be chilly on Tuesday, but we will also see a Fire Weather Watch in place starting at noon.

This is due to the low relative humidity (dry air), gusty winds, and dry fuels.

Burning tomorrow would not be a good idea, because any fires that start could spread quickly.



It is possible we could see our first frost by Wednesday morning or Thursday morning.

We will be seeing a slow warm up through the rest of the week that will get us back to the 80s by Sunday.

High pressure will keep skies clear or mostly clear, with no rain chances until later next week.