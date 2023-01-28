Tubman Museum’s annual ‘All That Jazz’ concert, gala happening Saturday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Tubman Museum’s annual “All That Jazz” concert and gala is happening Saturday night at the Macon City Auditorium.

Attendees can expect a night of music, live performances, and an after-concert dance party.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner being served at 7 and the concert starting at 8. The featured performer of the night is Sheila “E” with the addition of live music, as well as an after-concert dance party hosted by Macon’s “dance and video king” AJ the DJ.

Harold Young, the Executive Director at the Tubman Museum, says the event may be a little different than what people expect when they hear “jazz”.

“‘All That Jazz’ is a term that’s not really as jazzy, it’s more of the attire,” he said. “It’s just not jazz music, it’s more of the fusion of the jazz era.”

The concert is a fundraising event for the Tubman Museum, which is dedicated to preserving and promoting African American history and culture.

Tickets for the Tubman’s event can be found on Ticketmaster or at the Macon Centerplex box office. You can also make table purchases by visiting the Tubman or giving them a call at (478) 743-8544.