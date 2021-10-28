Tubman Museum after school program receives $36K donation

The museum was forced to put it's program on pause due to a lack of funding last year.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)—As a part of the 22nd annual Lights On Afterschool celebration, the Whiterite Law Group donated $36K thousand to the Tubman Museum’s Afterschool program.



“Thirty-six thousand dollars to fund a program of a concept, an idea, now that’s the least of your worries, being able to afford something,” said Executive Director of the Tubman Museum, Harold Young.

Young said that this check brings such a sense of relief. He says the check will help pay for interns, supplies and general needs.

If you would like to donate to the Tubman Museum, you can through their website www.tubmanmuseum.com.