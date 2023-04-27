Trulieve opening Macon medical marijuana dispensary Friday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Trulieve, a Florida-based medical marijuana operator, has expanded its services to provide medicinal marijuana to people in Macon. The company says medicinal marijuana can help with issues such as pain, PTSD and other mental health problems.

“This is very different from what folks have in their minds in terms of marijuana from back in the day,” Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers said. “These are formulated products that have specific and targeted relief capabilities for folks who need it.”

Wednesday, the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission announced it had voted to issue the state’s first five dispensing licenses for medical cannabis dispensaries in Bibb, Chatham and Cobb Counties. The licenses were granted to Trulieve and another company, Botanical Sciences.

The dispensaries will be able to sell medical marijuana oil that contains no more than 5% of the THC compound that is found in marijuana.

Trulieve, located at 3556 Riverside Drive, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, April 28 to celebrate the grand opening of its new Macon location. The event will feature food trucks and music. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

Here’s the full schedule:

Opening Speech with Kim Rivers : 9:40 a.m.

Ribbon Cutting: 9:50 a.m.

Store Opens: 10 a.m.

1st 100 get Trulieve Swag Bag: 10 a.m. (While Supplies Last)

Customization Station: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Photobooth Moment: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.



Click here to visit Trulieve’s website for more information. Click here for more information on how to get a medical marijuana card.