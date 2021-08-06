Truck sighted in connection to theft; suspects unidentified

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for suspects in connection to an incident in which boxes of copper plumbing were stolen on Thursday July 29, 2021.

The suspects were seen entering a building around 5:40 p.m. and removing boxes of unknown items from the structure, later on the items were discovered to be copper plumbing. The suspects were seen in the truck pictured here:

The 2 suspects are described as 2 white males, one being bald with a slim build wearing knee-length blue shorts and the other being an older man with gray hair.

If you have any information that might help locate or identify the suspects or the truck, please call Capt. George Meadows at (478) 747-3278 or call Crimestoppers at (478) 742-2330.