Tropical system impacts on the way this weekend

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Showers return tomorrow before heavier rain is on the way this weekend.

TONIGHT.

Expect a mostly clear sky and temperatures falling into the middle 60’s. It will be another comfortable start to the day with lower humidity.

TOMORROW.

Clouds will increase throughout the day as temperatures soar into the low and middle 90’s. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms return to the forecast with increasing moisture moving in from the south. A mostly cloudy Friday evening with overnight lows only falling into the upper 60’s is expected.

WEEKEND & BEYOND.

Potential Tropical Cyclone #3 is currently in the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico and is moving north. Landfall along the Gulf Coast is likely Friday night into Saturday morning. Impacts for our area will begin as early as lunchtime on Saturday with bands of heavy rain. Wind gusts to 40 mph are possible Sunday as the remnant low pressure center moves through.

Flash flooding is the main concern as 2-4″ of rain is possible over the weekend. A brief, spin-up tornado will be possible Saturday and Sunday. Stay tuned for the latest.

