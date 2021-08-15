Tropical Storm Fred brings heavy rain Monday

Scattered storms have been the main focus for our weekend forecast, but tomorrow Fred brings the tropics back to the southeast.

Tropical Storm Fred has moved into the Gulf of Mexico and regained tropical storm strength with winds of 40 mph and wind gusts of 50 mph.



The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center, now has Fred making the northerly turn towards the panhandle a little earlier than previous forecasts.

Landfall is now forecast for sometime Monday afternoon/evening, as a tropical storm.

This would bring main impacts to Middle Georgia overnight Monday through Tuesday afternoon.

The outer bands of Fred will bring heavy rain, isolated strong wind gusts, and (while we are in the northeast quadrant) isolated tornadoes.



Heavy rain is the main threat with this system, but nothing to be worried about.

Totals from 1-3″ will be possible, but in some outer bands we could see even higher rainfall totals.



Wind gusts shouldn’t be too much of an issue outside of a few isolated thunderstorms.

I will note, that for much of the evening Monday we will be on the “dirty” side of the storm, which will keep the threat for a few spin up tornadoes into Tuesday morning.

Now is a great time to make sure you are ready for hurricane season, by checking your emergency kit.

While I don’t think we will have widespread power outages, make sure you have flashlights, candles, and most importantly a way to get your severe weather warnings (like a weather radio and the 41NBC AccuWeather App.

