Tropical Storm Elsa to track through the Carribean, nearing Florida next week

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Elsa has formed over the tropical Atlantic and it’s expected to cause heavy rains that may lead to flash flooding and mudslides in the Caribbean.

Officials in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have warned of possible evacuations on the islands recently hit by massive volcanic eruptions.

According to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach, Elsa is the earliest fifth named storm on record, beating out last year’s Eduardo which formed on July 6.

The National Hurricane Center says Elsa had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph with higher gusts and was 680 miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands.