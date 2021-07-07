Tropical Storm Elsa to make U.S. landfall Wednesday

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- Tropical Storm Elsa will make landfall on Florida’s west coast by midday Wednesday before moving inland and bringing impacts to Middle Georgia.

ELSA.

Elsa remains to tropical storm strength per the 5am National Hurricane Center advisory. The storm will make landfall by lunchtime along the “Big Bend” coastline of Florida. Once the storm moves inland, impacts in Middle Georgia will begin with any outer rain band that moves across the area.

These rain bands could begin early in the afternoon. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main storm threats as these bands move through. As the center of circulation gets closer to Middle Georgia this evening, we will see wind gusts increase. Gusts of 30-40 mph cannot be ruled out. The overall severe weather threat is low with this system, but we will continue to monitor it closely throughout the day.

Elsa will move out of our area overnight. Behind the main part of the system, we will continue with breezy conditions and isolated showers.

