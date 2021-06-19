Tropical Storm Claudette makes landfall, rain and wind return today

Tropical Storm Claudette made landfall this morning in Louisiana, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds to the area.

As this system head slowly north and east we will begin to see some of the rain bands pushing into Middle Georgia.

Expect off and on showers and storms throughout the day, with main threats being heavy rain between now and around 5 pm.



Overnight tonight we will be seeing the heaviest rain with this system, as well as the best chance for severe storms.

After 5 pm we will start to see an increase in our threats for gusty winds and flash flooding.

An isolated, brief, spin-up tornado will be possible as well through the early morning hours on Sunday.



By Sunday morning, we will be on the “good side” of the storm, meaning the west side of the circulation.

This means that although we will still have pockets of heavy rain, our threat for damaging wind gusts and spin up tornadoes will be much lower.

Don’t get me wrong it will still be windy as the system pushes through, but as far as damaging wind gusts, we should be pretty much done by Sunday afternoon.



A Flash Flood Watch has already been issued for much of the area, with the forecast calling for anywhere between 2-4″ of rainfall possible across Middle Georgia.

Remember to avoid driving through flooded roadways and “turn around, don’t drown”.



So, just to reiterate, the main threats, beginning tonight will be heavy rain, gusty winds, and an isolated, spin up tornado.

As far as timing goes, we are already seeing a few showers, but the threat for strong storms will be moving in some time, likely after 5 pm.

Any threat for severe storms should be mostly gone by the afternoon on Sunday.



As always, you should have multiple ways to get your severe weather warnings.

Our 41NBC Accuweather app is free and can send warning straight to your phone for your location.

You can download it here: https://www.41nbc.com/accuweather-app/