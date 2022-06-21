Triple digit heat returns to Middle Georgia for first day of summer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Today is the first day of summer and highs are likely to eclipse 100 degrees in many Middle Georgia locations.

Today

It was another pleasant morning around the region as most spots began the day in the mid 60s. The lower humidity is sticking around again today, meaning we shouldn’t see much difference between the heat index and the actual temperature. However, highs this afternoon are most certainly going to be hot for the Summer Solstice. Upper 90s and triple digits are expected across the region. Cloud cover will be reserved to mainly high level clouds and only a few mid level cloud fields. We will not see any rain today. The wind throughout the day will primarily come in from the north-northwest at around 5 mph.

Tonight we will see clear skies all around Middle Georgia. A couple of clouds may fill in ahead of the morning tomorrow. These will be lower level clouds. Overnight winds will come in from the north-northeast at around 5 mph and low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s again.

Tomorrow

Wednesday will be the hottest afternoon of the week. The skies will be almost clear throughout the afternoon as the humidity stays low, however highs will range from 101 to 107 degrees around Middle Georgia. With the lower humidity, however, the heat indices should be about the same as the actual temperatures. Winds will come in from the north-northeast at 5-10 mph.

The heat will stick around a bit as we head into the overnight hours. Humidity will begin to fill back in a little bit, but we should still see the drier conditions persist for the most part. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s around the region. Winds will be north-northwesterly at 5-10 mph.

Thursday and Beyond

Thursday will be another scorcher as highs soar into the triple digits once again. While Thursday is not forecast to be as hot as Wednesday, highs will still range from 99-105 around Middle Georgia. Humidity will be slightly higher however, allowing cloud fields to develop in the afternoon and increasing heat indices. Some isolated storms may also fire up during the afternoon/evening hours. These are associated with a weak cold front to the north that will not be impacting Middle Georgia (at least not yet). Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

Friday will still be hot with about half of the region topping off in the triple digits. Heat indices could reach dangerous levels as humidity continues to rise. Isolated storms (likely more than Thursday) will fire up in the afternoon and evening. Lows will drop into the lower 70s.

