Treutlen vs Johnson County football game canceled due to active threats

SOPERTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Treutlen County Board of Education and Johnson County School System both sent out announcements concerning a football game cancellation due to active threats against students and fans.

In a letter to students, parents and fans, Treutlen County explains earlier in the week the school system became aware of a person in Johnson County who made several threats to Treutlen County residents that travel into Johnson County for the game. The letter states the threats stem for a suspected gang-related shooting in Treutlen County.

The letter also says there have been reports of other threats related to this incident, some resulting in a school lockdown Thursday. The letter states the suspect behind these threats has not been apprehended and the threats are still active.

Johnson County Schools’ posted to Facebook stating that Treutlen County has forfeited Friday’s football game. The statement goes on to say the Wrightsville Police Department and Johnson County Sheriff’s Department stated that they had everything under control. Johnson County Schools also said that the situation had nothing to do with their school system or students.

Treutlen County said that their school system reached out to Johnson County schools to try to reschedule the game to daylight hours another time for better safety, but according to the release- the requests were not honored by the school system.