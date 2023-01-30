Train collides with car on Lake Terrace Court, driver in critical condition

29-Year-Old Marquethus Flowers extricated and taken to hospital for treatment

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in critical condition after a train collided with a vehicle Sunday night.

That’s according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, which says it happened just before 8 o’clock on Lake Terrace Court.

Witnesses say 29-year-old Marquethus Flowers was driving a Nissan Rogue and crossing over the railroad tracks on Lake Terrace Court when the collision happened.

Flowers was extricated and taken to Atrium Health Navicent by ambulance. He’s listed in critical condition.

The collision is under investigation.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 if you have any information.

