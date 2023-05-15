Tractor Trailer crashes into Dublin Courthouse

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Just before 1 a.m. on Friday, May 12th, an officer with the Dublin Police Department found a tractor trailer with twin trailers at rest on the steps of the J. Roy Rowland Federal Building after colliding with a column at the top of the steps.

The incident report from the Dublin Police says the driver of the tractor trailer had fallen asleep behind the wheel while traveling west on East Jackson Street. The driver wasn’t able to turn correctly due to being asleep, and continued traveling forward until he struck the column at the front of the courthouse. The driver had 3 hours left of permitted drive time at the time of the accident, and wasn’t carrying any cargo.

The report also says the column was damaged and displaced from its original position, and that cracks were near the top of the entry way close to where the column was original positioned. There was also damage to 2 parking signposts, 2 sections of handrails for the steps, and damage to the steps themselves.

The driver was found to be at fault for the incident due to falling asleep behind the wheel, he complained of mild shoulder pain but otherwise refused EMS.

There were no charges filed.