Tornado leaves behind damage in Twiggs County

Overturned boats, fallen trees, and debris were left lying on the ground.

Storm Damage in Twiggs County Twiggs County

JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— As Tropical Storm Fred made landfall in Georgia early Tuesday morning, it left damage behind to parts of Middle Georgia.

According to EMA Director , Jack Wood, he received a code red alert at 5:48 about a possible tornado in the area. He says later, the National Weather Service confirmed it was a tornado.

“We do have some damages to academy sports as well as our 96 well house, we did not loose power, so everything is up and operational like it’s supposed to be, we do not have no water issues,” said Wood.

Parts of the Academy Sports boat house tore off and flew into the trees nearby. Also, a semi truck also pulled over on 1-16 west to wait out the storm, but the wind tipped it over.

“The roads should be passable at this time, we still have the power companies working on prospect church road that are trying to restore power there,” said Woods. He says no one was injured in either situation.

One person did not want to go on camera, but said he was inside Academy Sports when the tornado passed through the area. He says he was unsure of what was happening, but thankful no one was injured.

Jon Thrower is the Vice President of Paulk Landscaping. He says they received a call about the damages from the tornado to help with cleanup efforts.

“We’re just out here accessing today, and this week we have two fallen trees, we’ll have them removed this week and of course replant some new tree’s in their place and help them clean up from the damage.”

Woods wants to remind the community to sign up for the code red alerts on the Twiggs County EMA website.