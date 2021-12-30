Top 5 tips for post-Christmas shopping

According to RetailMeNot.com, this is one of the best times of the year to get good deals.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – As Christmas wraps up, a new season of shopping has begun, and with it comes post-holiday deals many shoppers have been waiting for all year long.

“Post-Christmas and New Year’s sales are huge,” RetailMeNot blogger Kristin McGrath said. “They’re actually one of the best times of year to shop, which is great because you’ve spent a few months thinking about what to get everyone else, so now’s a great time to get something for yourself.”

41NBC spoke with RetailMeNot and the Better Business Bureau to get their top five tips on how to spend wisely this shopping season.

McGrath says you should take advantage of all of those holiday items still on the shelves while you can.

“One of the smartest buys, if you find anything seasonal, and non-perishable, on shelves like holiday décor or holiday beauty palettes, Christmas sweaters, anything like that,” the blogger said. “Buy it now and save it for next year to avoid overspending next year.”

The local Better Business Bureau office had a lot of tips to share about safety this shopping season as well.

Vice President Hunter Jones says before you even start making your wish list, think of trusted stores you can shop at first.

“I definitely don’t recommend using with someone you’re not familiar with,” Jones said.

He also warned that you should be careful who you give your information to and be aware of how you’re paying. Stores that use Venmo or CashApp as payment methods might not be as legitimate.

“When shopping online, we need to be aware of fake websites,” he said. “So look for strange URLs, look for bad grammar on a website, and make sure you’re not paying with strange payment methods, because a lot of scammers like to make you pay with untraceable payment methods where when they take your money that money is completely gone.”

Although this is post-holiday shopping season, it’s also the season of returns and exchanges. Both the BBB and RetailMeNot encourage you to make sure you understand a store’s return policy before you buy something.

Both consumer sources say you should also look both online and in-store for deals to allow yourself to see multiple pricing options for the item you’re hoping to buy.

