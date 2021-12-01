Tips for picking out the perfect Christmas tree

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Donald Watson has been a Christmas tree farmer for 45 years, so he knows a thing or two about having a “tree-mendous” Christmas.

“The ones we’re growing, they are fresh,” he said. “In fact, we cut them fresh in the field, and we bring them back here.”

His farm in Macon, Sandy Creek, grows hundreds of trees each year for people like Tracy Perdue and her family to decorate their homes with.

“Well we always like to do the traditional tree go find your tree and cut it down,” Perdue explained. “She enjoys picking out her own little tree, so that’s what we’re doing today, just looking for the perfect tree.”

Watson says many families who come to the farm are unsure about what they’re looking for, but he says finding the perfect tree is all in the branches.

“You can tell a good tree if it’s pliable,” the farmer explained.

He wants to remind you to always keep your tree watered.

Although some people choose not to, Watson encourages everyone to get their tree shaken out before they take it home, or you could be taking a critter home for the holidays.