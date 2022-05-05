Thursday to be the hottest of the week; severe weather possible Friday

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures will push towards the mid 90s today and a cold front could bring some severe weather tomorrow afternoon.

Today

The conditions outside have been pretty similar each day this week, and we will see that once again this afternoon. Plenty of sun with cloud fields that develop into the afternoon hours. Winds will come in from the southwest at 3-7 mph as temperatures soar into the low to mid 90s. The hottest spots today will see highs of 94/95, and heat indices could push as high as 96/97. Isolated showers and storms are likely to pop up in a few spots around Middle Georgia late this afternoon and evening, but other than that no relief from the heat is expected today.

Tonight we will see cloud cover rapidly thicken once the sun sets, giving us mostly cloudy skies heading into Friday morning. It will be the warmest night of the week as a warm front pushes through. That will keep lows in the mid to upper 60s and heat indices in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few isolated showers will also be possible overnight.

Tomorrow

Following a warm and cloudy morning, conditions will only warm up so much in the afternoon ahead of the cold front. Highs for most of the region will be in the mid 80s, however some of the more southern and eastern counties will still see highs in the upper 80s. Winds throughout the day will mainly come in from the west-southwest at 10-20 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 30 mph. Storm activity is likely to begin in the afternoon ahead of the cold front’s arrival. As of now the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 “Slight” risk for severe weather for all of Middle Georgia tomorrow. At this time the primary threats look to be strong wind gusts and some hail, however a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Storm activity will last through the evening and taper off once the sun sets. The wind will shift more towards the north overnight as a result of the cold front’s passing, allowing temperatures to cool a bit as humidity begins to finally leave the area. Lows are anticipated to drop into the lower 60s heading into Saturday morning.

Saturday and Beyond

Mother’s Day weekend as a whole looks very nice. Saturday will see mostly sunny conditions with highs in the 80s around Middle Georgia. Wind from the north-northeast will keep things cool. Overnight lows will drop into the mid 50s.

Mother’s Day on Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will mainly come in from the northeast. Lows will drop into the low to mid 50s.

A new warming trend will begin next week, however at this time it does not look as though it will be as hot as this week was. Conditions are anticipated to remain pleasant through at least next Wednesday.

