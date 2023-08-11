Three wanted for robbery at Thomaston Rd Circle K

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Three suspects are wanted after robbing the Circle K on Thomaston Road.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, just before 3 a.m. on Friday morning, 3 male suspects entered the Circle K, one of them brandishing a firearm. The suspects took money from the store clerk, then fled the store on foot. Nobody was injured during the incident.

Two of the suspects wore all dark clothing with masks, while the third wore a gray hoodie, light pants, and dark sneakers, as well as a mask.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.