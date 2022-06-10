Three Middle Georgia men sentenced in gun, drug investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A third Middle Georgia man who plead guilty in a illegal gun possession and drug distribution investigation, was sentenced to prison Thursday.

57-year-old Jasper Blackshear, was sentenced to more than 10 years followed by three years of probation, after he plead guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base.

A co-defendant, Chadrick Purnell, was sentenced to 10 years after he plead guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The other co-defendant, Jermaine White, was sentenced to serve three years after he plead guilty to two counts use of a communication facility.

According to court documents, Purnell, Blackshear and White were under investigation from May to July 2021. During this time, undercover agents and confidential informants purchased nine firearms and crack cocaine from Purnell, who is a convicted felon. The firearms included two semi-automatic rifles and a shotgun with an obliterated serial number.

In May 2021, undercover agents and confidential informants purchased cocaine from Blackshear four times, one transaction included Purnell, and a separate transaction included White. Blackshear and White have prior felony convictions.