Three men wanted after breaking into Texaco on Eisenhower

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Three men are wanted after breaking into the Texaco Food Mart on Eisenhower Parkway early Friday morning.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the men who broke into the business by shattering the entrance glass door with a rock just before 2 a.m. BCSO says the men attempted to steal an ATM after breaking in, but when the alarm was triggered the suspects left the ATM and fled from the store on foot.

The 3 men are described as follows– the first suspect is wearing all black with a black mask. The second suspect is wearing a blue hooded jacket, a black mask, denim jeans and black sneakers with white soles. The third suspect is wearing all black and has a white and black bandana covering his face.

Photographs of the men can be seen here:

Anyone with information on the suspects or the incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.