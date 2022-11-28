Three arrested for breaking into cars in Monroe County

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Thursday, November 25, 2022, arrests were made of 3 individuals by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, regarding a recent string of Entering Automobile cases that occurred at four subdivisions in South Monroe County. The individuals were committing these crimes during the early mornings by checking for unlocked vehicles. A total of 12 vehicles were entered in all.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Bibb County Sheriff’s Office had been sharing intelligence regarding each other’s entering auto cases as they were very similar in method of operation as well as close proximity. Based on events that happened in Bibb County on November 25th and evidence seized during these events Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jaseon Cotton and Brandon Elijah Houser of Macon, GA, and transported to the Monroe County Jail for multiple charges of Entering Automobiles with the intent to commit theft (Felony). Dontavious Jalan Houser of Macon, GA, was arrested by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and a hold was placed on him for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office when released and Monroe County will have multiple charges of Entering Automobiles with the intent to commit theft (Felony), Possession of firearm during the commission of a crime, Possession of a knife during the commission of a crime, Identity Theft and Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.