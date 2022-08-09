Lockdown lifted for Upson County Schools

UPDATE: Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore says the lockdown has been lifted for schools in the county. He says a high school student’s parent called to report that their child saw another student with a gun. The schools were placed on lockdown as a result. The sheriff’s office says they investigated, and it turned out to be a massager that resembled a gun.

THOMASTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Thomaston-Upson Schools are currently on full lockdown. The school district posted to Facebook saying the lockdown is out of an abundance of caution.

During a lockdown, students may not be checked in or out of school.

