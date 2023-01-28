This weekend brings warmer weather and Sunday showers





High pressure over Middle Georgia kept us dry and cool today, but it will start to push east Saturday, setting up for some big forecast changes.

Southeasterly winds tomorrow afternoon will help to bring in more moisture to the area, and warm us up to the 60s.

Clouds will be on the increase through the day, but rain holds off until Sunday.



Sunday, although cloudy, shouldn’t be a total rain out.

Rain should hold off until the late afternoon hours on Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s.

By Sunday evening, a large swath of heavy rain will move into the area.

A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but there isn’t much of a severe threat overall.

Rain will linger into Monday morning, but should be moving out through the day.

High temps Monday will warm into the mid and upper 60s, setting up for a warm work week.



Rain chances will hang around for much of next week, with highs in the mid 60s and mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday into Thursday will be our next chance for a few thunderstorms mixing in with heavy rain.



Friday looks like it should finally bring an end to the rain chances, at least for a little while.

A cold front will be pushing through, bringing in high pressure and cooler air.

It is still pretty far out, but we will have to keep an eye on the forecast late next week for the potential of a few strong storms.