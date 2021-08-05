Thirsty Turtle being sued by family of victim

The civil suit claims the bars lack of security resulted in Kabryan Johnson's death.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The family of Kabryan Johnson, who was killed in a July 24 shooting, is suing the Thirsty Turtle.Alexis Cook, the mother of his two children, filed the lawsuit.

The civil suit claims the bars lack of security resulted in Johnson’s death.

The suit also claims Johnson was not involved in the fight, and was exiting the Thirsty Turtle to get away from the commotion.

The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the club for the incident, while Sheriff David Davis suspended its alcohol license.

The family of Kabryan Johnson has demanded a jury for the trial as well.

Here is the lawsuit filed against the Thirsty Turtle.