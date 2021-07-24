Coroner: 3 shot, 2 dead in downtown Macon shooting

Multiple shots were fired just before 12:45 a.m. Saturday

UPDATE (7/24 2 a.m.) – Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones tells 41NBC three people were shot and two people are dead after a shooting in downtown Macon Saturday morning.

“One is dead on scene and another died at the hospital,” Jones said when reached by phone.

We’re waiting for additional information from the sheriff’s office.

ORIGINAL STORY:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Bibb County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on the scene in downtown Macon after a shooting early Saturday morning.

The shots were fired just before 12:45, according to 41NBC’s Tucker Sargent, who heard multiple shots from the television station on Poplar Street.

Deputies have a perimeter taped off near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Cherry Street. We are waiting for more information and have reached out to the sheriff’s office and coroner multiple times. Several deputy patrol vehicles, emergency responders and Georgia State Patrol vehicles were on the scene with most of the activity appearing to be in a stairwell outside A Brooke Haven Lounge.

A witness we spoke with confirmed there were multiple shots and multiple bullet holes were visible in the hood of his car, which was taped off inside the perimeter.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.