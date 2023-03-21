Third Street Festivities begin in downtown Macon

The Cherry Blossom Festival is celebrating in the streets of Macon. People braved the cool temperatures Monday for the Third Street Festivities, and those who showed up got free donuts and ice cream. Families also enjoyed music and carriage rides.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Cherry Blossom Festival is celebrating in the streets of Macon. People braved the cool temperatures Monday for the Third Street Festivities, and those who showed up got free donuts and ice cream. Families also enjoyed music and carriage rides.

“We’re super thrilled because the Cherry Blossom Festival is back, the Pinkest Party is here, and we have a great lineup of events,” Director of Marketing and Fulfillment Hannah Theus said. “We’re here at Third Street Park today celebrating with some free rides like carriage rides. We have free donuts, free ice cream, free Coca-Cola, so it’s a great way for us to remember our roots. This is where the festival started.”

Third Street Festivities will be held Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.