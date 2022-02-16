Third arrest made off of Macon Crimestoppers Top 15 Most Wanted list

Three Suspects on Macon Regional Crimestoppers Top 15 List Apprehended

Photo Credit to Macon Crimestoppers

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Three suspects from Macon Regional Crimestoppers January 2022 Top 15 list have been apprehended.

Macon Regional Crimestoppers attributes these successes to the importance of communication between law enforcement and the public in reference to these arrests.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office apprehended 45 year-old Debra L. Kitchens on January 27, 2022. Kitchens was wanted for the trafficking of an elder person.

50 year-old Tony J. Pennington was arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on February 11, 2022 after his mother turned him in. Pennington was wanted for Aggravated Assault.

Finally, William T. Phillips was arrested by Alabama PD on January 20, 2022. On the same day, the Twiggs County Sherriff’s office was notified about Phillips’ apprehension. The 49 year-old was wanted for Aggravated Assault on L.E., theft by receiving stolen property and willful obstruction.

To access the Top 15 Most Wanted list, click here.