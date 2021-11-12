The Royal Hannaford Circus comes back to town

For the first time in more than a decade, the circus is returning to Middle Georgia.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– There hasn’t been a circus in Macon since 2008. Performers say they’re ecstatic to be back in town.

“It’s very nice to be performing again. When we don’t work it’s like, what do we do?” said Royal Hanneford Circus performer, Robert Zerbini.

Royal Hannaford Circus is teaming up with the Al Sihah Shriners in Macon, to put on a show for the whole family.

Performers arrived at the Shriner Park on Tuesday, and have been setting up tents while eagerly waiting for a weekend of shows.

“I’m super excited to be back here in Macon with our show and with my family,” said performer, Catherine Hanneford Poema. “We’re ready to work and we hope everyone can come out and enjoy our show.”

The circus is even more anticipated for the local Shriners club. Not only do they get to be a part of the show, but they’re also helping raise money for families in need through ticket sales.

“I’m proud that Al Sihah Shriners is in a position to bring the circus back,” said General Manager, Roy Jefferies. “Our portion will go to the Shriner’s hospitals for children.”

Hanneford Circus says they’ve had more than a year to perfect several new acts, including Hoola Hooping, animal tricks, new Ariel routines, and motorcycle stunts.

“Coming back I feel like everyone is putting extra effort into everything they do,” said Poema. “It’s just over the top because we’re just excited.”

The circus will also have food vendors and activities for kids like jumpy houses and a circus train, outside the big top.

Tickets are available on-site or at this link: https://royalhannefordcircus.org/tickets/.

Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for kids.