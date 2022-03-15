The rain is wasting no time returning to Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new storm system coming from the west will bring plenty of rain to Middle Georgia tonight and tomorrow.

Today

The cloud cover wasted no time moving in to Middle Georgia overnight, leading to mostly cloudy skies and much warmer conditions to begin Tuesday. Temperatures jumped between 15 and 25 degrees across the board when compared to yesterday morning. Today, sunshine will be extremely limited with the cloud cover unlikely to budge. Highs will still be on the warm side, climbing into the upper 60s and lower 70s around the region once again. The warmest spots are the eastern counties in the region, largely due to rain moving into Middle Georgia from the southwest. The rain will move in as small showers, becoming more numerous with rain intensifying later in the evening.

Overnight the rain will continue to spread across Middle Georgia, however early on it should mostly be light. Moderate to heavy rainfall will become more widespread heading into the sunrise hours of Wednesday, so an umbrella or raincoat will be a necessity out the door. Rain totals around Middle Georgia leading into tomorrow morning will likely fall between the .25″ and .75″ mark. Low temperatures will continue to warm up, this time only falling into the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow

Following the wet start the rain should move out to the northwest ahead of lunchtime. Following the clearing of the rain, however, sky conditions are not a certain at this point in regards to cloud cover. More than likely a good number of clouds will still hang around into the afternoon hours with only a few pockets of sunshine breaking through. However, let’s say that a good portion of these clouds clear out and sunshine begins to dominate leading into the late afternoon hours. This would be less than optimal with thunderstorms in the forecast for tomorrow afternoon and evening, especially given the fact that there is a Level 1 “Marginal” risk for severe weather.

As of now forecast highs for tomorrow afternoon are once again in the upper 60s and lower 70s (seeing a repeat of last week yet?) across Middle Georgia with the warmest spots taking place in the southern counties. Those that are pushing the low to mid 70s could see highs creep into the upper 70s if there is a lot of sun, and that would generate more instability for afternoon storms. This could prompt the Storm Prediction Center to bump the risk in part of the region up to a Level 2 “Slight”. If cloud cover remains abundant, however, and temperatures do not climb into those upper 70s, then the risk should remain at a Level 1 across the board.

Storm activity should calm heading into the overnight hours once the sun sets and the heat source is lost. This will leave mostly cloudy conditions overhead leading into St. Patrick’s Day. Lows will still be warm, though they will likely drop back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. The winds will also shift back to the northwest following the passing of the weak cold front.

Thursday and Beyond

St. Patrick’s Day should be mostly cloudy with an off chance for an isolated shower. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s around the region as the winds shift right back towards the southwest.

Friday will bring another system and cold front, and while there isn’t a risk for severe weather now, expect one to be issued ahead of its arrival. The Storm Prediction Center has already marked an area of interest that includes Southern and parts of Middle Georgia. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s (again) with the wind blowing from the south-southeast.

Saturday and Sunday should see mostly sunny conditions return as highs stay in the low to mid 70s around the region.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).