The Nutcracker returns to Middle Georgia after more than a year

Dancers have been working since September, to make sure their performances reflect the original story.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– A Christmas tradition is returning to The Grand Opera House in Macon. The Nutcracker of Middle Georgia is back, and the cast could not be more excited.

“It’s great to be back and enjoy, and have the nutcrackers on display,” said dancer Bella Marshall. “People coming up and hugging you. It’s just so sweet and you don’t realize how much you miss it until you haven’t had it for a year.”

The story of the Nutcracker follows Clara and the toy nutcracker she receives at a Christmas party. When she falls asleep, Clara dreams that she is shrunk to the size of a toy and goes on several adventures with her new toy.

With three-hour practices every weekend, and dress rehearsals lasting up until Thursday, the performers are anticipating opening night.

“I think we’re all very excited but also really nervous,” dancer Carly Blackwood stated. “Just pre-show jitters.”

Carly Blackwood is playing the lead role of Clara and says many of the dancers have been performing in the Nutcracker since they were children.

They said they were honored to share the tradition with students from around Middle Georgia, who got a special performance from the cast.

The show starts Friday night at The Grand Opera House and runs until Sunday afternoon.

The Nutcracker officially opens tomorrow night at the grand opera house at 7:30. The cast says if you want tickets you may be out of luck this year. That’s because they have already sold out of every show.